On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Utah Jazz (14-19) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) at 9:30 PM ET on KJZZ and SportsNet LA.

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: KJZZ, SportsNet LA

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen posts 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Collin Sexton averages 15.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 34.9% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

John Collins posts 13.6 points, 8 boards and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per game.

Kelly Olynyk posts 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 55.1% from the floor.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 11 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis is putting up 25.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He's also sinking 55.4% of his shots from the field.

LeBron James is averaging 25 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. He's draining 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.

D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while posting 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Lakers are getting 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Austin Reaves this season.

The Lakers are getting 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Taurean Prince this season.

Jazz vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Jazz Lakers 113.4 Points Avg. 114.4 118.8 Points Allowed Avg. 114.3 45.6% Field Goal % 48.5% 35.3% Three Point % 35.9%

