Jazz vs. Lakers January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:18 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Utah Jazz (14-19) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) at 9:30 PM ET on KJZZ and SportsNet LA.
Jazz vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, SportsNet LA
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen posts 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- Collin Sexton averages 15.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 34.9% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.
- John Collins posts 13.6 points, 8 boards and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per game.
- Kelly Olynyk posts 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 55.1% from the floor.
- Talen Horton-Tucker averages 11 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis is putting up 25.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He's also sinking 55.4% of his shots from the field.
- LeBron James is averaging 25 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. He's draining 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.
- D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while posting 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Lakers are getting 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Austin Reaves this season.
- The Lakers are getting 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Taurean Prince this season.
Jazz vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Lakers
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|114.4
|118.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.3
|45.6%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|35.3%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
