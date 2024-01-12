Friday's MWC slate includes the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-1, 0-0 MWC) against the Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Nevada vs. Boise State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Nevada Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nevada Players to Watch

Kenan Blackshear: 16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Nick Davidson: 11.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Jarod Lucas: 17.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

17.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Tre Coleman: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Daniel Foster: 5.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boise State Players to Watch

Tyson Degenhart: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Chibuzo Agbo: 15.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK O'Mar Stanley: 11.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Cam Martin: 7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Max Rice: 11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs. Boise State Stat Comparison

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Boise State AVG Boise State Rank 97th 78.7 Points Scored 75.8 164th 52nd 64.8 Points Allowed 65.6 66th 145th 37.4 Rebounds 37.2 150th 296th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd 320th 5.7 3pt Made 7.5 185th 160th 13.8 Assists 13.1 215th 22nd 9.3 Turnovers 11.1 121st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.