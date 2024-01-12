Nevada vs. Boise State January 12 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MWC slate includes the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-1, 0-0 MWC) against the Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Nevada vs. Boise State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Nevada Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Kenan Blackshear: 16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nick Davidson: 11.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Jarod Lucas: 17.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Tre Coleman: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daniel Foster: 5.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boise State Players to Watch
- Tyson Degenhart: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chibuzo Agbo: 15.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- O'Mar Stanley: 11.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Cam Martin: 7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Rice: 11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nevada vs. Boise State Stat Comparison
|Nevada Rank
|Nevada AVG
|Boise State AVG
|Boise State Rank
|97th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|75.8
|164th
|52nd
|64.8
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|66th
|145th
|37.4
|Rebounds
|37.2
|150th
|296th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|163rd
|320th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|7.5
|185th
|160th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.1
|215th
|22nd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|11.1
|121st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.