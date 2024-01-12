Friday's MWC slate includes the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-1, 0-0 MWC) against the Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Nevada vs. Boise State Game Information

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Kenan Blackshear: 16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Nick Davidson: 11.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Jarod Lucas: 17.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tre Coleman: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Daniel Foster: 5.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Degenhart: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chibuzo Agbo: 15.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • O'Mar Stanley: 11.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Cam Martin: 7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Max Rice: 11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Nevada vs. Boise State Stat Comparison

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Boise State AVG Boise State Rank
97th 78.7 Points Scored 75.8 164th
52nd 64.8 Points Allowed 65.6 66th
145th 37.4 Rebounds 37.2 150th
296th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd
320th 5.7 3pt Made 7.5 185th
160th 13.8 Assists 13.1 215th
22nd 9.3 Turnovers 11.1 121st

