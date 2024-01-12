Kings vs. 76ers January 12 Tickets & Start Time
De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (18-12) go up against the Philadelphia 76ers (22-9) at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, January 12, 2024. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA.
Kings vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH, NBCS-CA
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis is putting up 19.6 points, 12.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He's also sinking 59.6% of his shots from the floor (ninth in league).
- Fox is averaging 30.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He's making 48.8% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per contest (fourth in NBA).
- Malik Monk gets the Kings 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Kings are receiving 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Keegan Murray this season.
- The Kings are receiving 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Kevin Huerter this year.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey averages 26.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Tobias Harris puts up 17.3 points, 6.1 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- De'Anthony Melton averages 12.2 points, 4.1 boards and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.5 blocks.
- Paul Reed puts up 5.3 points, 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 57.7% from the floor.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 13.2 points, 0.8 assists and 4.1 boards.
Kings vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|76ers
|Kings
|121.9
|Points Avg.
|117.4
|111.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.6
|48.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
