De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (18-12) go up against the Philadelphia 76ers (22-9) at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, January 12, 2024. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH, NBCS-CA

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is putting up 19.6 points, 12.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He's also sinking 59.6% of his shots from the floor (ninth in league).

Fox is averaging 30.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He's making 48.8% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per contest (fourth in NBA).

Malik Monk gets the Kings 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Kings are receiving 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Keegan Murray this season.

The Kings are receiving 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Kevin Huerter this year.

76ers Players to Watch

Tyrese Maxey averages 26.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Tobias Harris puts up 17.3 points, 6.1 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

De'Anthony Melton averages 12.2 points, 4.1 boards and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Paul Reed puts up 5.3 points, 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 57.7% from the floor.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 13.2 points, 0.8 assists and 4.1 boards.

Kings vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

76ers Kings 121.9 Points Avg. 117.4 111.1 Points Allowed Avg. 117.6 48.4% Field Goal % 47.4% 37.9% Three Point % 36.4%

