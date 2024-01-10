Wednesday's MWC schedule includes the UNLV Rebels (10-1) against the San Jose State Spartans (5-6), at 9:30 PM ET.

UNLV vs. San Jose State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

UNLV Players to Watch

Desi-Rae Young: 17.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kiara Jackson: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Alyssa Brown: 6.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Nneka Obiazor: 7.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

San Jose State Players to Watch

Amhyia Moreland: 11.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Jyah LoVett: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Sabrina Ma: 9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Sydni Summers: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Nailea Nicholas: 3.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

