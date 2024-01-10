UNLV vs. San Jose State January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MWC schedule includes the UNLV Rebels (10-1) against the San Jose State Spartans (5-6), at 9:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UNLV vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UNLV Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Desi-Rae Young: 17.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kiara Jackson: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alyssa Brown: 6.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nneka Obiazor: 7.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Amhyia Moreland: 11.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jyah LoVett: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sabrina Ma: 9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sydni Summers: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nailea Nicholas: 3.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.