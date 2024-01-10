Nevada vs. Air Force January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-7) face the Air Force Falcons (7-6) in a matchup of MWC squads at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
Nevada vs. Air Force Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Nevada Players to Watch
- Audrey Roden: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lexie Givens: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Dymonique Maxie: 5.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Claire Jacobs: 10 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kennedy Lee: 5.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Air Force Players to Watch
- Madison Smith: 12.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Milahnie Perry: 14.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jayda McNabb: 5.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Taylor Britt: 4.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keelie O'Hollaren: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
