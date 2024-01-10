The Sacramento Kings (17-12), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Spectrum Center, go up against the Charlotte Hornets (7-21). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, NBCS-CA

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest. He's also draining 59.1% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA).

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 30.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He's draining 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per contest (seventh in league).

The Kings are receiving 14 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Malik Monk this season.

The Kings are getting 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Keegan Murray this season.

The Kings are getting 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Kevin Huerter this season.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier averages 22.9 points, 7.1 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

P.J. Washington averages 13.8 points, 5.4 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 31.3% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per game.

Miles Bridges averages 19.8 points, 2.6 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Brandon Miller averages 14.6 points, 2.2 assists and 4 boards.

Mark Williams posts 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Kings vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Hornets Kings 110.2 Points Avg. 117.4 120.6 Points Allowed Avg. 117.9 46.6% Field Goal % 47.2% 34.7% Three Point % 36.4%

