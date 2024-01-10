The Utah Jazz (13-18) are home in Northwest Division action against the Denver Nuggets (22-10) on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this year.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, KJZZ, ALT2

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 24 points, 8.8 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Collin Sexton puts up 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

John Collins averages 13.9 points, 8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk averages 7.9 points, 4.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 11.4 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Nuggets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Nikola Jokic gives the Nuggets 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nuggets 16.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 12.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is making 47.3% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

The Nuggets are getting 19.8 points, 4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Jamal Murray this year.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets the Nuggets 10.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while posting 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Jazz Nuggets 113.5 Points Avg. 115.1 119.3 Points Allowed Avg. 110.2 45.7% Field Goal % 48.9% 35.7% Three Point % 37.7%

