The UNLV Rebels (5-5, 0-0 MWC) meet the New Mexico Lobos (11-1, 0-0 MWC) in a matchup of MWC teams at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

UNLV vs. New Mexico Game Information

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Dedan Thomas Jr.: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luis Rodriguez: 11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kalib Boone: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Jalen Hill: 11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Justin Webster: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Donovan Dent: 16.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • JT Toppin: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Tru Washington: 10.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaelen House: 14.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

UNLV vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison

UNLV Rank UNLV AVG New Mexico AVG New Mexico Rank
228th 73.1 Points Scored 84.3 27th
186th 71.0 Points Allowed 68.3 113th
340th 31.9 Rebounds 40.7 42nd
322nd 7.0 Off. Rebounds 9.9 117th
205th 7.3 3pt Made 6.3 285th
190th 13.4 Assists 15.9 63rd
32nd 9.5 Turnovers 10.8 97th

