The UNLV Rebels (5-5, 0-0 MWC) meet the New Mexico Lobos (11-1, 0-0 MWC) in a matchup of MWC teams at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

UNLV vs. New Mexico Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

UNLV Players to Watch

Dedan Thomas Jr.: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Luis Rodriguez: 11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kalib Boone: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Jalen Hill: 11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Justin Webster: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Mexico Players to Watch

Donovan Dent: 16.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK JT Toppin: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Tru Washington: 10.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaelen House: 14.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

UNLV vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison

UNLV Rank UNLV AVG New Mexico AVG New Mexico Rank 228th 73.1 Points Scored 84.3 27th 186th 71.0 Points Allowed 68.3 113th 340th 31.9 Rebounds 40.7 42nd 322nd 7.0 Off. Rebounds 9.9 117th 205th 7.3 3pt Made 6.3 285th 190th 13.4 Assists 15.9 63rd 32nd 9.5 Turnovers 10.8 97th

