UNLV vs. New Mexico January 9 Tickets & Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (5-5, 0-0 MWC) meet the New Mexico Lobos (11-1, 0-0 MWC) in a matchup of MWC teams at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
UNLV vs. New Mexico Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
UNLV Players to Watch
- Dedan Thomas Jr.: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luis Rodriguez: 11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kalib Boone: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jalen Hill: 11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Justin Webster: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Donovan Dent: 16.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- JT Toppin: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tru Washington: 10.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaelen House: 14.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
UNLV vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison
|UNLV Rank
|UNLV AVG
|New Mexico AVG
|New Mexico Rank
|228th
|73.1
|Points Scored
|84.3
|27th
|186th
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|68.3
|113th
|340th
|31.9
|Rebounds
|40.7
|42nd
|322nd
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|117th
|205th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.3
|285th
|190th
|13.4
|Assists
|15.9
|63rd
|32nd
|9.5
|Turnovers
|10.8
|97th
