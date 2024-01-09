Tuesday's contest between the New Mexico Lobos (13-2, 1-1 MWC) and UNLV Rebels (7-6, 0-1 MWC) going head to head at Thomas & Mack Center has a projected final score of 74-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of New Mexico, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 10:30 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the game.

UNLV vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

UNLV vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 74, UNLV 73

Spread & Total Prediction for UNLV vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico (-1.1)

New Mexico (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

UNLV has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season, while New Mexico is 9-4-0. A total of seven out of the Rebels' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Lobos' games have gone over. UNLV has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the last 10 games. New Mexico has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels' +102 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.2 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per contest (115th in college basketball).

UNLV averages 35.2 rebounds per game (234th in college basketball) while allowing 36.4 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.2 boards per game.

UNLV connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (6.6).

The Rebels average 96.7 points per 100 possessions (144th in college basketball), while giving up 86.7 points per 100 possessions (97th in college basketball).

UNLV has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.6 per game (85th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.5 (73rd in college basketball).

