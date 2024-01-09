Tuesday's contest between the New Mexico Lobos (13-2, 1-1 MWC) and UNLV Rebels (7-6, 0-1 MWC) squaring off at Thomas & Mack Center has a projected final score of 74-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of New Mexico, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 10:30 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the game.

UNLV vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

UNLV vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 74, UNLV 73

Spread & Total Prediction for UNLV vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico (-1.1)

New Mexico (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

UNLV's record against the spread this season is 5-6-0, while New Mexico's is 9-4-0. The Rebels are 7-4-0 and the Lobos are 4-9-0 in terms of hitting the over. UNLV has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over the last 10 games. New Mexico has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels' +102 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.2 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.4 per outing (115th in college basketball).

UNLV is 234th in the country at 35.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 fewer than the 36.4 its opponents average.

UNLV knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (6.6). It is shooting 33.7% from deep (186th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.1%.

The Rebels rank 144th in college basketball by averaging 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 97th in college basketball, allowing 86.7 points per 100 possessions.

UNLV has committed 2.9 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.6 (85th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.5 (73rd in college basketball).

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos' +235 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.9 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per contest (93rd in college basketball).

The 40.2 rebounds per game New Mexico accumulates rank 46th in college basketball, 4.4 more than the 35.8 its opponents pull down.

New Mexico hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (122nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

New Mexico has committed 6.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (52nd in college basketball) while forcing 16.3 (13th in college basketball).

