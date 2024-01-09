Tuesday's MWC slate includes the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-1, 0-0 MWC) against the Air Force Falcons (7-5, 0-0 MWC) at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Air Force Game Information

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Kenan Blackshear: 16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Nick Davidson: 11.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jarod Lucas: 17.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tre Coleman: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Daniel Foster: 5.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Ethan Taylor: 17.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Beau Becker: 15.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Kellan Boylan: 8.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jeffrey Mills: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rytis Petraitis: 18.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Nevada vs. Air Force Stat Comparison

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Air Force AVG Air Force Rank
96th 78.7 Points Scored 69.2 300th
49th 64.8 Points Allowed 65.0 52nd
149th 37.4 Rebounds 31.7 346th
294th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 6.0 356th
320th 5.7 3pt Made 8.6 82nd
161st 13.8 Assists 15.6 78th
22nd 9.3 Turnovers 11.6 165th

