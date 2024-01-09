Tuesday's game features the Nevada Wolf Pack (14-1, 1-0 MWC) and the Air Force Falcons (7-6, 0-1 MWC) clashing at Lawlor Events Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-60 victory for heavily favored Nevada according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Nevada vs. Air Force Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Nevada vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 78, Air Force 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Air Force

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-17.9)

Nevada (-17.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Nevada has a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Air Force, who is 2-9-0 ATS. The Wolf Pack are 5-8-0 and the Falcons are 6-5-0 in terms of going over the point total. Nevada is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests, while Air Force has gone 2-8 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game (scoring 79.1 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball while allowing 63.9 per contest to rank 29th in college basketball) and have a +229 scoring differential overall.

The 36.9 rebounds per game Nevada averages rank 160th in the country, and are 3.4 more than the 33.5 its opponents grab per contest.

Nevada hits 5.9 three-pointers per game (313th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents (7.7). It is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc (188th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.2%.

The Wolf Pack score 103.7 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball), while giving up 83.7 points per 100 possessions (47th in college basketball).

Nevada has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 8.7 per game (11th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.5 (141st in college basketball).

