Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Pistons - January 9
Tuesday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Detroit Pistons (3-33) and the Sacramento Kings (21-14) at Little Caesars Arena features the Kings' Domantas Sabonis as a player to watch.
How to Watch Kings vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET, NBCS-CA
Kings' Last Game
On Sunday, in their last game, the Kings fell to the Pelicans 133-100. With 17 points, Kevin Huerter was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Huerter
|17
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Domantas Sabonis
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|1
|Keon Ellis
|13
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
Kings vs Pistons Additional Info
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis' averages for the season are 19.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists, making 59.4% of his shots from the floor (eighth in league).
- De'Aaron Fox averages 28.3 points, 4.4 boards and 6.0 assists, making 46.9% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 3.2 treys per contest (eighth in NBA).
- The Kings receive 14.7 points per game from Malik Monk, plus 2.5 boards and 5.4 assists.
- Keegan Murray gets the Kings 15.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Huerter provides the Kings 9.9 points, 3.6 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Domantas Sabonis
|21.6
|14.1
|8.7
|0.6
|0.2
|0.2
|De'Aaron Fox
|24.9
|4.3
|5.3
|1.8
|0.6
|3.4
|Malik Monk
|13.0
|2.1
|5.2
|0.5
|0.8
|2.1
|Keegan Murray
|14.2
|5.3
|0.9
|1.2
|0.4
|2.1
|Harrison Barnes
|10.9
|2.4
|0.9
|0.7
|0.2
|2.0
