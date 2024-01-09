Tuesday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Detroit Pistons (3-33) and the Sacramento Kings (21-14) at Little Caesars Arena features the Kings' Domantas Sabonis as a player to watch.

How to Watch Kings vs. Pistons

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET, NBCS-CA

Kings' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Kings fell to the Pelicans 133-100. With 17 points, Kevin Huerter was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Huerter 17 1 3 1 1 2 Domantas Sabonis 17 10 6 1 0 1 Keon Ellis 13 2 1 1 0 3

Kings vs Pistons Additional Info

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis' averages for the season are 19.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists, making 59.4% of his shots from the floor (eighth in league).

De'Aaron Fox averages 28.3 points, 4.4 boards and 6.0 assists, making 46.9% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 3.2 treys per contest (eighth in NBA).

The Kings receive 14.7 points per game from Malik Monk, plus 2.5 boards and 5.4 assists.

Keegan Murray gets the Kings 15.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Huerter provides the Kings 9.9 points, 3.6 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 21.6 14.1 8.7 0.6 0.2 0.2 De'Aaron Fox 24.9 4.3 5.3 1.8 0.6 3.4 Malik Monk 13.0 2.1 5.2 0.5 0.8 2.1 Keegan Murray 14.2 5.3 0.9 1.2 0.4 2.1 Harrison Barnes 10.9 2.4 0.9 0.7 0.2 2.0

