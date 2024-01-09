The Sacramento Kings (21-14) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they ready for their Tuesday, January 9 game against the Detroit Pistons (3-33) at Little Caesars Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Kings head into this contest after a 133-100 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday. Kevin Huerter scored 17 points in the Kings' loss, leading the team.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Lyles PF Out Ankle 7.6 4.9 1.3

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Isaiah Stewart: Out (Toe), Alec Burks: Questionable (Hamstring), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Kings vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

