Kings vs. Pistons January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:17 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-28) go head to head with the Sacramento Kings (17-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The matchup airs on BSDET and NBCS-CA.
Kings vs. Pistons Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, NBCS-CA
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis puts up 19.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game for the Kings.
- The Kings are getting 30.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from De'Aaron Fox this year.
- Malik Monk gets the Kings 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while posting 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Keegan Murray is putting up 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.
- The Kings are getting 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Kevin Huerter this year.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham posts 23.0 points, 7.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Ausar Thompson averages 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field.
- Isaiah Stewart posts 10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Jaden Ivey averages 12.4 points, 3.2 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 29.4% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Killian Hayes posts 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.5% from the floor.
Kings vs. Pistons Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Kings
|109.3
|Points Avg.
|117.4
|120.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.9
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.2%
|33.5%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
