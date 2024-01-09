The Detroit Pistons (2-28) go head to head with the Sacramento Kings (17-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The matchup airs on BSDET and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, NBCS-CA

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis puts up 19.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game for the Kings.

The Kings are getting 30.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from De'Aaron Fox this year.

Malik Monk gets the Kings 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while posting 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Keegan Murray is putting up 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

The Kings are getting 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Kevin Huerter this year.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham posts 23.0 points, 7.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Ausar Thompson averages 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field.

Isaiah Stewart posts 10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jaden Ivey averages 12.4 points, 3.2 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 29.4% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Killian Hayes posts 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.5% from the floor.

Kings vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pistons Kings 109.3 Points Avg. 117.4 120.8 Points Allowed Avg. 117.9 46.5% Field Goal % 47.2% 33.5% Three Point % 36.4%

