Who's likely to score in the NHL on Sunday? There are four games on the calendar, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is offered below.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +150 to score

Red Wings vs. Ducks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 DeBrincat's stats: 17 goals in 39 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dylan Larkin (Red Wings) +155 to score

Red Wings vs. Ducks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 Larkin's stats: 13 goals in 33 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Frank Vatrano (Ducks) +160 to score

Ducks vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 Vatrano's stats: 18 goals in 38 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mark Scheifele (Jets) +175 to score

Jets vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 Scheifele's stats: 12 goals in 38 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Patrick Kane (Red Wings) +175 to score

Red Wings vs. Ducks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 Kane's stats: 6 goals in 15 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nikolaj Ehlers (Jets) +175 to score

Jets vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 Ehlers' stats: 13 goals in 38 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nazem Kadri (Flames) +180 to score

Flames vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 Kadri's stats: 11 goals in 39 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Adrian Kempe (Kings) +185 to score

Kings vs. Capitals

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 Kempe's stats: 14 goals in 35 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gabriel Vilardi (Jets) +185 to score

Jets vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 Vilardi's stats: 8 goals in 20 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +190 to score

Capitals vs. Kings

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 Ovechkin's stats: 8 goals in 37 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.