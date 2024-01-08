The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship is between the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) and the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Michigan vs. Washington?

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 30, Washington 24

Michigan 30, Washington 24 Michigan has won all 13 of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Wolverines have played in 11 games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter and won each of them.

Washington has been listed as the underdog three times this season, yet it has won all of those games.

The Huskies have played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolverines a 67.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Michigan (-4.5)



Michigan (-4.5) Michigan is 8-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have been favored by 4.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 6-5 ATS in those games.

Washington owns a record of 7-6-1 against the spread this season.

This year, the Huskies won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)



Under (56.5) Michigan and its opponents have combined to outscore Monday's total of 56.5 points just twice this season.

This season, eight of Washington's games have finished with a combined score higher than 56.5 points.

The total for the game of 56.5 is 17.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Michigan (36 points per game) and Washington (37.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.6 50.8 43.9 Implied Total AVG 35.2 38.7 31.2 ATS Record 8-5-0 3-4-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 8-5-0 4-3-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-0 7-0 6-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.3 61.2 64.3 Implied Total AVG 38.4 38.2 38.6 ATS Record 7-6-1 4-4-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-7-0 5-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-0 7-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-0 2-0 1-0

