In Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) square off against Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (17-20).

Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI and KJZZ

BSWI and KJZZ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum

Lauri Markkanen vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Lauri Markkanen Giannis Antetokounmpo Total Fantasy Pts 1030.6 1888.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.2 55.6 Fantasy Rank 3 29

Lauri Markkanen vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen's averages for the season are 23.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, making 49.4% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest (eighth in league).

The Jazz are being outscored by 4.1 points per game, with a -153 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.6 points per game (18th in NBA), and give up 118.7 per contest (23rd in league).

Utah ranks third in the league at 46.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 more than the 42.5 its opponents average.

The Jazz knock down 12.9 three-pointers per game (12th in the league), 1.1 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 34.7% from deep (27th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 37.1%.

Utah has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 15.8 per game (30th in NBA) while forcing 12.2 (23rd in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo is putting up 31.5 points, 5.8 assists and 11.6 boards per contest.

The Bucks average 124.3 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 119.5 per outing (24th in the NBA). They have a +172 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The 44.3 rebounds per game Milwaukee averages rank 11th in the league. Its opponents grab 44 per contest.

The Bucks connect on 2.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 14.1 (sixth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.5.

Milwaukee has committed 1.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13 (15th in NBA action) while forcing 11.5 (29th in the league).

Lauri Markkanen vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats

Stat Lauri Markkanen Giannis Antetokounmpo Plus/Minus Per Game -0.1 5.6 Usage Percentage 25.1% 33.8% True Shooting Pct 63.5% 64.9% Total Rebound Pct 14.1% 18.2% Assist Pct 8% 28.2%

