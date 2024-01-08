Lauri Markkanen and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 120-109 win against the 76ers, Markkanen tallied 33 points and 13 rebounds.

Now let's break down Markkanen's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.6 24.1 Rebounds 7.5 8.4 8.5 Assists -- 1.6 2.5 PRA -- 33.6 35.1 PR -- 32 32.6 3PM 2.5 3.2 3.2



Lauri Markkanen Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Markkanen has made 8.1 shots per game, which accounts for 14.2% of his team's total makes.

Markkanen is averaging 8.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Markkanen's Jazz average 104 possessions per game, most among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 105 possessions per contest.

Allowing 119.5 points per game, the Bucks are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 44 rebounds per contest, the Bucks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 26.5 assists per contest, the Bucks are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bucks are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 28 18 4 2 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.