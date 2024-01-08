John Collins and his Utah Jazz teammates will hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 120-109 win over the 76ers (his last game) Collins posted 19 points.

Below we will break down Collins' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.8 12.7 Rebounds 5.5 7.8 6.6 Assists -- 0.9 0.9 PRA -- 22.5 20.2 PR -- 21.6 19.3



John Collins Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 10.6% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.8 per contest.

The Jazz average the most possessions per game with 104.0. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105.0 possessions per contest.

The Bucks give up 119.5 points per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 44.0 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bucks concede 26.5 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

John Collins vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 33 15 7 1 1 1 0 11/14/2022 33 16 9 0 1 1 1 11/7/2022 24 14 2 0 1 1 0 10/29/2022 31 4 5 2 0 0 0

