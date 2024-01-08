Lauri Markkanen, Top Jazz Players to Watch vs. the Bucks - January 8
Lauri Markkanen is a player to watch when the Utah Jazz (17-20) and the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) meet at Fiserv Forum on Monday. Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI, KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jazz's Last Game
In their most recent game, the Jazz topped the 76ers on Saturday, 120-109. Markkanen scored a team-high 33 points (and contributed one assist and 13 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Lauri Markkanen
|33
|13
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Collin Sexton
|22
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|John Collins
|19
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Jazz vs Bucks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Markkanen provides the Jazz 23.6 points, 8.4 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Collin Sexton contributes with 15.9 points per game, plus 2.7 boards and 3.9 assists.
- John Collins gives the Jazz 13.8 points, 7.8 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Kelly Olynyk's averages for the season are 8.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists, making 55.6% of his shots from the floor.
- The Jazz receive 17.2 points, 3.7 boards and 5.1 assists per game from Jordan Clarkson.
Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo, Markkanen and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Lauri Markkanen
|22.1
|7.5
|2.1
|0.8
|0.3
|3.1
|Collin Sexton
|19.1
|2.6
|5.1
|1.1
|0.2
|1.1
|Jordan Clarkson
|14.9
|3.6
|4.5
|0.5
|0.0
|1.3
|Kelly Olynyk
|9.8
|3.5
|5.3
|1.2
|0.5
|0.7
|Walker Kessler
|8.9
|7.1
|0.4
|0.7
|2.4
|0.2
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.