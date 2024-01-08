Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lauri Markkanen and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Utah Jazz matchup at Fiserv Forum on Monday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and KJZZ

BSWI and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Jazz vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -125)

Markkanen's 23.6 points per game are 1.1 points more than Monday's over/under.

He has collected 8.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Markkanen averages 3.2 made three-pointers, 0.7 more than his over/under on Monday.

Collin Sexton Props

PTS AST 17.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -106)

Collin Sexton has put up 15.9 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.6 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.

Sexton has averaged 3.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

John Collins Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -132)

The 13.8 points John Collins scores per game are 1.3 more than his over/under on Monday (12.5).

He averages 2.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 5.5.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 35.5 (Over: -118) 12.5 (Over: -132) 7.5 (Over: -111)

The 35.5 points prop bet over/under set for Antetokounmpo on Monday is 4.0 more than his season scoring average (31.5).

He has averaged 0.9 less rebounds per game (11.6) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.8 assists per game, 1.7 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (7.5).

