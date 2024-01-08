The Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (17-20) on January 8, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs Bucks Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have given up to their opponents.

Utah has compiled a 10-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 25th.

The Jazz's 114.6 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 119.5 the Bucks give up.

When it scores more than 119.5 points, Utah is 10-3.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz average 121.3 points per game, 11.8 more than on the road (109.5). Defensively they give up 115.8 points per game at home, 5.2 less than on the road (121).

This season the Jazz are picking up more assists at home (28.1 per game) than away (27).

Jazz Injuries