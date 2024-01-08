The Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) face the Utah Jazz (17-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and KJZZ. The point total for the matchup is set at 245.5.

Jazz vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: BSWI and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -9.5 245.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah has played seven games this season that have had more than 245.5 combined points scored.
  • Utah's games this season have had an average of 233.3 points, 12.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Utah is 21-16-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Jazz have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (38.7%) in those contests.
  • Utah has not won as an underdog of +425 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
  • Utah has an implied victory probability of 19% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Jazz vs Bucks Additional Info

Jazz vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 18 50% 124.3 238.9 119.5 238.2 238.6
Jazz 7 18.9% 114.6 238.9 118.7 238.2 231.6

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.
  • Four of the Jazz's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.750, 12-4-0 record) than on the road (.429, 9-12-0).
  • The Jazz's 114.6 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 119.5 the Bucks allow.
  • When it scores more than 119.5 points, Utah is 11-2 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

Jazz vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Jazz and Bucks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Jazz 21-16 1-3 19-18
Bucks 15-21 3-8 22-14

Jazz vs. Bucks Point Insights

Jazz Bucks
114.6
Points Scored (PG)
 124.3
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 2
11-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 14-10
10-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 20-4
118.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 119.5
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
19-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-6
16-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-2

