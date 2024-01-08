The Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) face the Utah Jazz (17-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and KJZZ. The point total for the matchup is set at 245.5.

Jazz vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -9.5 245.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played seven games this season that have had more than 245.5 combined points scored.

Utah's games this season have had an average of 233.3 points, 12.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Utah is 21-16-0 against the spread this year.

The Jazz have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (38.7%) in those contests.

Utah has not won as an underdog of +425 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 19% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Jazz vs Bucks Additional Info

Jazz vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 18 50% 124.3 238.9 119.5 238.2 238.6 Jazz 7 18.9% 114.6 238.9 118.7 238.2 231.6

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

Four of the Jazz's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.750, 12-4-0 record) than on the road (.429, 9-12-0).

The Jazz's 114.6 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 119.5 the Bucks allow.

When it scores more than 119.5 points, Utah is 11-2 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

Jazz vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Jazz and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 21-16 1-3 19-18 Bucks 15-21 3-8 22-14

Jazz vs. Bucks Point Insights

Jazz Bucks 114.6 Points Scored (PG) 124.3 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 11-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-10 10-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 20-4 118.7 Points Allowed (PG) 119.5 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 19-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-6 16-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-2

