Jazz vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) face the Utah Jazz (17-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and KJZZ. The point total for the matchup is set at 245.5.
Jazz vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-9.5
|245.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has played seven games this season that have had more than 245.5 combined points scored.
- Utah's games this season have had an average of 233.3 points, 12.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Utah is 21-16-0 against the spread this year.
- The Jazz have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (38.7%) in those contests.
- Utah has not won as an underdog of +425 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 19% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Jazz vs Bucks Additional Info
Jazz vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 245.5
|% of Games Over 245.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|18
|50%
|124.3
|238.9
|119.5
|238.2
|238.6
|Jazz
|7
|18.9%
|114.6
|238.9
|118.7
|238.2
|231.6
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.
- Four of the Jazz's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.750, 12-4-0 record) than on the road (.429, 9-12-0).
- The Jazz's 114.6 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 119.5 the Bucks allow.
- When it scores more than 119.5 points, Utah is 11-2 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
Jazz vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|21-16
|1-3
|19-18
|Bucks
|15-21
|3-8
|22-14
Jazz vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Jazz
|Bucks
|114.6
|124.3
|17
|2
|11-2
|14-10
|10-3
|20-4
|118.7
|119.5
|23
|24
|19-6
|6-6
|16-9
|10-2
