The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) square off against the Utah Jazz (12-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. The matchup airs on BSWI and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, KJZZ

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen is putting up 23.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He's also draining 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per game.

Collin Sexton is averaging 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He's draining 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

The Jazz are getting 14.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from John Collins this season.

Talen Horton-Tucker is putting up 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Kelly Olynyk gets the Jazz 7.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 30.6 points, 5.6 assists and 11 rebounds per game.

Damian Lillard averages 26.3 points, 7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Brook Lopez puts up 12.9 points, 1.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Bobby Portis puts up 13.1 points, 7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 51.5% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Khris Middleton averages 13.5 points, 4.6 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made treys per game.

Jazz vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Jazz 124.5 Points Avg. 113 119.1 Points Allowed Avg. 119.4 49.9% Field Goal % 45.6% 38% Three Point % 35.7%

