The Utah Jazz (17-20), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, face the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and KJZZ.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Bucks matchup.

Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and KJZZ

BSWI and KJZZ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Jazz vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-9.5) 244.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-9.5) 245 -450 +350 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jazz vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks' +172 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 124.3 points per game (second in the NBA) while giving up 119.5 per outing (24th in the league).

The Jazz's -153 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.6 points per game (18th in NBA) while allowing 118.7 per outing (23rd in league).

These two teams are scoring 238.9 points per game between them, 5.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 238.2 points per game combined, 6.3 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has put together a 15-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah is 21-16-0 ATS this season.

Jazz Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Lauri Markkanen 22.5 -110 23.6 Collin Sexton 17.5 -125 15.9 John Collins 12.5 -105 13.8 Kris Dunn 4.5 -133 4.9

Jazz and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +50000 - Bucks +450 +200 -

