Clark County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Clark County, Nevada. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley High School at Foothill High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on January 8
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pahrump Valley High School at Doral Academy Red Rock
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on January 8
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Las Vegas High School at Sunrise Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:25 PM PT on January 8
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Canyon Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 8
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sierra Vista High School at Palo Verde High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 8
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Meadows School at Boulder City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 8
- Location: Boulder City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Eldorado High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 8
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Del Sol High School at Southeast Career Technical Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 8
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
