When the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos square off in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Zamir White find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Raiders vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Zamir White score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

White has racked up 79 carries for 339 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown.

White also has 14 catches for 89 yards (7.4 per game).

White has one rushing touchdown this season.

Zamir White Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1 2 0 1 5 0 Week 2 @Bills 4 22 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Chargers 3 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 0 2 7 0 Week 7 @Bears 2 2 0 3 26 0 Week 9 Giants 4 -2 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Jets 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Chiefs 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Chargers 17 69 1 3 16 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 22 145 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Colts 20 71 0 5 35 0

