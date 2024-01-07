Zamir White will be facing the second-worst run defense in the league when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Denver Broncos in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

On the ground, White has 339 rushing yards on 79 attempts (28.3 ypg), and has one rushing TD. White also has reeled in 14 passes for 89 yards (7.4 ypg).

White vs. the Broncos

White vs the Broncos (since 2021): 2 GP / 13 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 13 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Five opposing rushers have recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Broncos during the 2023 season.

Denver has given up one or more rushing TDs to 10 opposing players this year.

The Broncos have given up two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

White will face the NFL's 31st-ranked run defense this week. The Broncos give up 137.6 yards on the ground per contest.

The Broncos have the No. 16 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up 14 this season (0.9 per game).

Zamir White Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 73.5 (-115)

White Rushing Insights

White has gone over his rushing yards total two times in three opportunities this season.

The Raiders, who are 25th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.9% of the time while running 42.1%.

He has carried the ball in 79 of his team's 382 total rushing attempts this season (20.7%).

White has one rushing touchdown this season in 12 games played.

He has 3.6% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has nine carries in the red zone (15.0% of his team's 60 red zone rushes).

Zamir White Receiving Props vs the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-110)

White Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (twice in three games), White has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

White has 3.2% of his team's target share (17 targets on 525 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 17 times this season, averaging 5.2 yards per target.

Having played 12 games this year, White has not tallied a TD reception.

White's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Colts 12/31/2023 Week 17 20 ATT / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/25/2023 Week 16 22 ATT / 145 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/14/2023 Week 15 17 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

