Will Ross Dwelley Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ross Dwelley did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers match up against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Dwelley's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Ross Dwelley and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keep an eye on Dwelley's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Ross Dwelley Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The 49ers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Ray-Ray McCloud (FP/ribs): 9 Rec; 113 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Danny Gray (FP/shoulder): 9 Rec; 113 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Jauan Jennings (LP/concussion): 19 Rec; 265 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Baker Mayfield
- Click Here for Zack Moss
- Click Here for Bryce Young
- Click Here for Zay Flowers
- Click Here for Ihmir Smith-Marsette
49ers vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Dwelley 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|12
|12
|0
|12.0
Dwelley Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|@Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|1
|1
|12
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.