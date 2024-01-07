Ross Dwelley did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers match up against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Dwelley's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Ross Dwelley and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keep an eye on Dwelley's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Ross Dwelley Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The 49ers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Ray-Ray McCloud (FP/ribs): 9 Rec; 113 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Danny Gray (FP/shoulder): 9 Rec; 113 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Jauan Jennings (LP/concussion): 19 Rec; 265 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Dwelley 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 12 12 0 12.0

Dwelley Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Vikings 1 1 12 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.