With the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Ray-Ray McCloud a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

49ers vs Rams Anytime TD Bets

Will Ray-Ray McCloud score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

McCloud has reeled in nine passes on 11 targets for 113 yards, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

McCloud does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Ray-Ray McCloud Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Cardinals 2 2 22 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Vikings 3 2 20 0 Week 8 Bengals 2 2 43 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 1 1 23 0

