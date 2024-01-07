Will Ray-Ray McCloud Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ray-Ray McCloud was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of McCloud's stats can be found below.
Heading into Week 18, McCloud has nine receptions for 113 yards -- 12.6 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for 23 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 11 occasions.
Ray-Ray McCloud Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the 49ers this week:
- Danny Gray (FP/shoulder): 0 Rec
- Jauan Jennings (LP/concussion): 19 Rec; 265 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Ross Dwelley (DNP/ankle): 1 Rec; 12 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
49ers vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
McCloud 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|9
|113
|71
|0
|12.6
McCloud Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|2
|2
|43
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|1
|1
|23
|0
