Ray-Ray McCloud was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of McCloud's stats can be found below.

Heading into Week 18, McCloud has nine receptions for 113 yards -- 12.6 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for 23 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 11 occasions.

Ray-Ray McCloud Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the 49ers this week: Danny Gray (FP/shoulder): 0 Rec Jauan Jennings (LP/concussion): 19 Rec; 265 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Ross Dwelley (DNP/ankle): 1 Rec; 12 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

McCloud 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 9 113 71 0 12.6

McCloud Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Cardinals 2 2 22 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Vikings 3 2 20 0 Week 8 Bengals 2 2 43 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 1 1 23 0

