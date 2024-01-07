The Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) host an AFC West clash against the Denver Broncos (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium.

Before the Raiders square off against the Broncos, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raiders 3 37 -160 +130

Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas has an average total of 42.0 in their matchups this year, 5.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Raiders are 9-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Raiders have won four of their six games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).

Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Denver Broncos

Broncos games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 37 points in 10 of 16 outings.

The average total for Denver games this season has been 43.8, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Broncos are 6-9-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Broncos have won four out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, Denver has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

Raiders vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Raiders 19.1 25 19.8 8 42.0 9 16 Broncos 21.4 17 24.1 26 43.8 10 16

Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Insights & Trends

Raiders

Over its past three games, Las Vegas has covered the spread each time, and is 2-1 overall.

In Las Vegas' past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

The Raiders have played better in divisional contests, as they've averaged 7.7 more points against teams in their division (26.8 points per game) compared to their overall season average (19.1 points per game). That said, they've given up 21.2 points per game in divisional matchups, while surrendering 19.8 points per game in all games.

The Raiders have a negative point differential on the season (-12 total points, -0.7 per game), as do the Broncos (-43 total points, -2.7 per game).

Broncos

Denver has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

In the Broncos' past three games, they have gone over the total twice.

In AFC West matchups, the Broncos are scoring fewer points (17.6) than their overall average (21.4) but also allowing fewer points (12.2) than overall (24.1).

In AFC West matchups, the Broncos are scoring fewer points (17.6) than their overall average (21.4) but also allowing fewer points (12.2) than overall (24.1).

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.0 40.3 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 21.6 25.4 ATS Record 9-6-1 5-2-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 2-6-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 1-2 2-5

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.8 41.1 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 22.2 26.4 ATS Record 6-9-1 4-5-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 7-9-0 4-5-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 3-4 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-0 2-4

