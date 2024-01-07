The Denver Broncos (8-8) are listed as slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a road AFC West matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium. A point total of 38 has been set for this matchup.

Before the Raiders play the Broncos, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights. The Broncos' betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Raiders.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline Denver Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-2.5) 38 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-2.5) 38.5 -156 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 18 Odds

Las Vegas vs. Denver Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: FOX

Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Insights

Las Vegas has a 9-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders are 3-2 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

The teams have hit the over in five of Las Vegas' 16 games with a set total.

Denver has six wins in 16 contests against the spread this year.

The Broncos are 3-4 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

There have been seven Denver games (out of 16) that went over the total this year.

