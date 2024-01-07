How to Watch Raiders vs. Broncos on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:01 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) host an AFC West clash against the Denver Broncos (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium.
We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Broncos
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Raiders Insights
- The Raiders score five fewer points per game (19.1) than the Broncos allow (24.1).
- The Raiders rack up 86.3 fewer yards per game (285.2) than the Broncos allow per contest (371.5).
- This season, Las Vegas runs for 49.3 fewer yards per game (88.3) than Denver allows per contest (137.6).
- This year, the Raiders have 24 turnovers, two fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (26).
Raiders Home Performance
- The Raiders score 22.8 points per game at home (3.7 more than their overall average), and concede 15.8 at home (four less than overall).
- The Raiders accumulate 316.9 yards per game at home (31.7 more than their overall average), and give up 304.5 at home (29.2 less than overall).
- In home games, Las Vegas accumulates 213.8 passing yards per game and concedes 201.8. That's more than it gains overall (196.9), and less than it allows (210.8).
- The Raiders' average yards rushing at home (103.1) is higher than their overall average (88.3). And their average yards allowed at home (102.8) is lower than overall (122.9).
- The Raiders' offensive third-down percentage at home (40%) is higher than their overall average (34.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (40.9%) is lower than overall (41.9%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Raiders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/14/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 63-21
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/25/2023
|at Kansas City
|W 20-14
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|at Indianapolis
|L 23-20
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|Denver
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.