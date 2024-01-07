The Las Vegas Raiders' (7-9) injury report has eight players listed heading into their Sunday, January 7 matchup with the Denver Broncos (8-8). The game kicks at 4:25 PM at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

TV Info: FOX

The Raiders head into this matchup after a 23-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in their last game.

Last time out, the Broncos knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers 16-9.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joshua Jacobs RB Quad Out Thayer Munford OT Knee Doubtful Jermaine Eluemunor OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Andre James C Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Facyson CB Illness Questionable Malcolm Koonce DE Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Jakob Johnson FB Back Questionable Michael Mayer TE Toe Out

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Courtland Sutton WR Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Josey Jewell LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Baron Browning OLB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Mike McGlinchey OT Ribs Out Riley Dixon P Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Mitchell Fraboni LS Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Mike Purcell DL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Manhertz TE Illness Out Marvin Mims WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total offense (285.2 yards per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 18th with 333.7 yards allowed per contest.

The Raiders are putting up 19.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. On defense, they rank eighth, allowing 19.8 points per game.

The Raiders are putting up 196.9 passing yards per game on offense (23rd in the NFL), and they rank 10th on defense with 210.8 passing yards allowed per game.

While Las Vegas' run defense ranks 22nd with 122.9 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been worse, ranking third-worst (88.3 rushing yards per game).

With 21 forced turnovers (19th in NFL) against 24 turnovers committed (21st in NFL), the Raiders' -3 turnover margin ranks 21st in the NFL.

Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)

Raiders (-3) Moneyline: Raiders (-155), Broncos (+130)

Raiders (-155), Broncos (+130) Total: 37 points

