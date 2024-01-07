At Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, January 7, the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos, kicking off at 4:25 PM ET. The Raiders should win, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Watch the Raiders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Raiders are compiling 19.1 points per game on offense (25th in NFL), and they rank eighth defensively with 19.8 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored the Broncos rank 17th in the NFL (21.4 points per game), and they are 25th on the other side of the ball (24.1 points allowed per contest).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Broncos vs Raiders on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Raiders by 2.5) Over (38) Raiders 23, Broncos 19

Place your bets on the Raiders-Broncos matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Raiders Betting Info

The Raiders have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.

Las Vegas has compiled a 9-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

A total of five out of 16 Las Vegas games this season have gone over the point total.

Raiders games average 42.0 total points per game this season, 4.0 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Broncos Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Broncos based on the moneyline is 43.5%.

Denver has compiled a 6-9-1 record against the spread this season.

The Broncos have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.

In 2023, seven Denver games have hit the over.

The average total for Broncos games is 43.8 points, 5.8 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raiders vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 19.1 19.8 22.8 15.8 15.4 23.9 Denver 21.4 24.1 22.4 19.6 20.1 30.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.