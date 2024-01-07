Division rivals Las Vegas (7-9) and Denver (8-8) will meet in a matchup of AFC West teams on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 37 points has been set for the outing.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Raiders facing off against the Broncos, see the article below. We have put together all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Raiders vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Raiders have been winning seven times, have been losing five times, and have been knotted up four times.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Broncos have led 11 times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, lost the second quarter in 10 games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.4 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.4 points on average in the second quarter.

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time in 16 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Raiders have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Las Vegas is averaging two points in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) this year. It is giving up 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

Out of 16 games this season, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost 10 times, and tied three times.

4th Quarter

The Raiders have won the fourth quarter in seven games this season, lost that quarter in eight games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 4.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.3 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Raiders vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Raiders have been leading after the first half in four games, have been behind after the first half in 10 games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

The Broncos have led 10 times (6-4 in those games) and have trailed six times (2-4) at the end of the first half.

2nd Half

In 16 games this year, the Raiders have won the second half six times (2-4 record in those games), been outscored nine times (4-5), and tied one time (1-0).

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 6.4 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 10.6 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Broncos have won the second half in seven games, and they've lost the second half in nine games.

