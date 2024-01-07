Who is the team to beat at the top of the MWC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

1. UNLV

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 28-1

12-1 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd

203rd Last Game: W 83-78 vs Colorado State

Next Game

Opponent: San Jose State

San Jose State Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

2. Colorado State

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 23-5

9-4 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th

174th Last Game: L 83-78 vs UNLV

Next Game

Opponent: @ Fresno State

@ Fresno State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

3. Wyoming

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 17-11

8-6 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th

69th Last Game: W 68-51 vs Air Force

Next Game

Opponent: San Diego State

San Diego State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

4. San Diego State

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 19-10

11-5 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 135th

135th Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th

239th Last Game: W 77-70 vs Fresno State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wyoming

@ Wyoming Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

5. Boise State

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 18-11

10-6 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 149th

149th Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st

251st Last Game: W 64-56 vs New Mexico

Next Game

Opponent: San Diego State

San Diego State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

6. New Mexico

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 14-16

10-5 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 197th

197th Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th

314th Last Game: L 64-56 vs Boise State

Next Game

Opponent: Utah State

Utah State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7. Fresno State

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 12-17

9-7 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 214th

214th Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th

307th Last Game: L 77-70 vs San Diego State

Next Game

Opponent: Colorado State

Colorado State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8. San Jose State

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 9-20

6-8 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 218th

218th Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th

259th Last Game: W 69-54 vs Utah State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UNLV

@ UNLV Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9. Nevada

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 11-19

7-8 | 11-19 Overall Rank: 234th

234th Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th

248th Last Game: W 58-57 vs Boise State

Next Game

Opponent: Air Force

Air Force Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Air Force

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 11-18

8-8 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 239th

239th Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st

171st Last Game: L 68-51 vs Wyoming

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nevada

@ Nevada Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Utah State

Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 2-25

3-11 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 336th

336th Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th

249th Last Game: L 69-54 vs San Jose State

Next Game