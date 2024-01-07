See how every MWC team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

MWC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Colorado State

  • Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 26-4
  • Odds to Win MWC: +250
  • Overall Rank: 13th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: L 77-72 vs Utah State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Boise State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: MW Network

2. Utah State

  • Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 25-4
  • Odds to Win MWC: +600
  • Overall Rank: 18th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd
  • Last Game: W 77-72 vs Colorado State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Wyoming
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: MW Network

3. San Diego State

  • Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 23-6
  • Odds to Win MWC: +250
  • Overall Rank: 25th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: W 72-61 vs UNLV

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ San Jose State
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. New Mexico

  • Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 24-6
  • Odds to Win MWC: +400
  • Overall Rank: 29th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th
  • Last Game: W 77-60 vs Wyoming

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UNLV
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Nevada

  • Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win MWC: +400
  • Overall Rank: 47th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st
  • Last Game: W 72-57 vs Fresno State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Air Force
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Boise State

  • Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Odds to Win MWC: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 55th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th
  • Last Game: W 78-69 vs San Jose State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Colorado State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: MW Network

7. UNLV

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-14
  • Odds to Win MWC: +400
  • Overall Rank: 64th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: L 72-61 vs San Diego State

Next Game

  • Opponent: New Mexico
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. San Jose State

  • Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 11-19
  • Odds to Win MWC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 152nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
  • Last Game: L 78-69 vs Boise State

Next Game

  • Opponent: San Diego State
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Wyoming

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 9-20
  • Odds to Win MWC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 166th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st
  • Last Game: L 77-60 vs New Mexico

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Utah State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: MW Network

10. Fresno State

  • Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-22
  • Odds to Win MWC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 215th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th
  • Last Game: L 72-57 vs Nevada

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Wyoming
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: MW Network

11. Air Force

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 8-22
  • Odds to Win MWC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 246th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th
  • Last Game: L 88-60 vs Utah State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Nevada
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)

