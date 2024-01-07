Will Michael Mayer Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Michael Mayer did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders match up against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're looking for Mayer's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Michael Mayer and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 18, Mayer has 27 receptions for 304 yards -- 11.3 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 40 occasions.
Keep an eye on Mayer's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Michael Mayer Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Raiders.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Robert Woods
- Click Here for Trey Palmer
- Click Here for Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- Click Here for Ko Kieft
- Click Here for Bryce Young
Raiders vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Mayer 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|40
|27
|304
|164
|2
|11.3
Mayer Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Bills
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|3
|2
|39
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|6
|5
|75
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|4
|2
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|2
|1
|19
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|5
|3
|19
|1
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|5
|4
|46
|0
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|4
|2
|27
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|2
|1
|14
|0
|Week 15
|Chargers
|5
|4
|39
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.