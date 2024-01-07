The Sacramento Kings, Malik Monk included, hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 135-130 win over the Raptors, Monk had 15 points and nine assists.

In this piece we'll break down Monk's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 15.2 Rebounds -- 2.6 2.5 Assists 4.5 5.4 6.1 PRA -- 22.9 23.8 PR -- 17.5 17.7 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.6



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 12.1% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 17.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

The Kings rank 21st in possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.9 points per game, the Pelicans are the 10th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Pelicans are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 26.9 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Malik Monk vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 32 21 3 5 5 0 2 11/22/2023 26 10 4 5 1 0 2 11/20/2023 24 8 0 5 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.