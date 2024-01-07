The Sacramento Kings (21-13) and the New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) are scheduled to match up on Sunday at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Domantas Sabonis and Brandon Ingram are two players to watch.

How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSNO

Kings' Last Game

The Kings were victorious in their most recent game against the Raptors, 135-130, on Friday. Sabonis starred with 24 points, plus 15 boards and 11 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 24 15 11 0 0 0 De'Aaron Fox 24 2 4 2 1 1 Keegan Murray 18 12 1 1 0 4

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis' numbers for the season are 19.7 points, 7.6 assists and 12.9 boards per contest, shooting 59.2% from the field (ninth in league).

De'Aaron Fox posts 29.2 points, 4.5 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in league).

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 boards per contest.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 5.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter's numbers for the season are 9.7 points, 2.5 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 22.7 14.4 9.3 0.5 0.3 0.2 De'Aaron Fox 27.6 4.6 5.5 2.1 0.7 3.5 Keegan Murray 15.9 5.7 1.3 1.2 0.4 2.4 Malik Monk 13.4 2.1 5.3 0.4 0.8 2.2 Harrison Barnes 11.8 2.3 0.9 0.7 0.2 2.0

