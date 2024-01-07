The Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on Sunday (tip at 6:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Domantas Sabonis, Brandon Ingram and others in this outing.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO

NBCS-CA and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -125) 13.5 (Over: -135) 7.5 (Over: -132)

The 19.7 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 1.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (21.5).

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (12.9) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (13.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 7.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Sunday's assist over/under (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -120)

Sunday's points prop for De'Aaron Fox is 29.5. That's 0.3 more than his season average.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Fox's assists average -- 6.1 -- is 0.6 higher than Sunday's over/under (5.5).

He makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

Malik Monk Props

PTS AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Malik Monk's 14.9 points per game are 0.6 less than Sunday's over/under.

Monk's assist average -- 5.4 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Monk has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -143) 6.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +126)

The 22.9 points Ingram scores per game are 1.6 less than his prop total on Sunday.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 4.5).

Ingram has dished out 5.4 assists per game, which is 1.1 less than Sunday's over/under.

Ingram, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

