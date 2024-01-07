How to Watch the Kings vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:31 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) will visit the Sacramento Kings (21-13) after winning five straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 46.0% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.
- Sacramento is 18-3 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 13th.
- The 118.3 points per game the Kings score are 6.4 more points than the Pelicans give up (111.9).
- Sacramento is 20-6 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings post 122.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 113.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.
- In home games, Sacramento is allowing 7.2 more points per game (120.7) than in road games (113.5).
- The Kings are making 16.0 treys per game with a 38.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.6 more threes and 3.7% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.4 threes per game, 35.2% three-point percentage).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trey Lyles
|Questionable
|Ankle
