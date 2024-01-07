The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) will visit the Sacramento Kings (21-13) after winning five straight road games.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 46.0% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.

Sacramento is 18-3 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 13th.

The 118.3 points per game the Kings score are 6.4 more points than the Pelicans give up (111.9).

Sacramento is 20-6 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings post 122.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 113.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.

In home games, Sacramento is allowing 7.2 more points per game (120.7) than in road games (113.5).

The Kings are making 16.0 treys per game with a 38.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.6 more threes and 3.7% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.4 threes per game, 35.2% three-point percentage).

Kings Injuries