Kings vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - January 7
The Sacramento Kings' (21-13) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Sunday, January 7 game against the New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) at Golden 1 Center. The matchup starts at 6:00 PM ET.
Their last time out, the Kings won on Friday 135-130 against the Raptors. In the Kings' win, Domantas Sabonis led the way with a team-high 24 points (adding 15 rebounds and 11 assists).
Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Kevin Huerter
|SG
|Questionable
|Hand
|9.7
|3.7
|2.5
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan: Out (Calf)
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO
