The Sacramento Kings' (21-13) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Sunday, January 7 game against the New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) at Golden 1 Center. The matchup starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Kings won on Friday 135-130 against the Raptors. In the Kings' win, Domantas Sabonis led the way with a team-high 24 points (adding 15 rebounds and 11 assists).

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Huerter SG Questionable Hand 9.7 3.7 2.5

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan: Out (Calf)

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO

