The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) visit the Sacramento Kings (21-13) after winning five straight road games. The Kings are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The over/under for the matchup is set at 234.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -2.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

In 20 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points.

Sacramento's matchups this year have an average point total of 235.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Kings' ATS record is 18-16-0 this season.

This season, Sacramento has won 16 out of the 26 games, or 61.5%, in which it has been favored.

Sacramento has a record of 10-6, a 62.5% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Kings have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 20 58.8% 118.3 233.6 117.5 229.4 235.4 Pelicans 11 30.6% 115.3 233.6 111.9 229.4 229.0

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.

The Kings have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.

In home games, Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread (9-10-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (9-6-0).

The 118.3 points per game the Kings score are 6.4 more points than the Pelicans give up (111.9).

Sacramento has a 16-10 record against the spread and a 20-6 record overall when putting up more than 111.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Kings and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 18-16 9-12 18-16 Pelicans 20-16 8-5 17-19

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Kings Pelicans 118.3 Points Scored (PG) 115.3 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 16-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-2 20-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-3 117.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.9 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 11-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-9 10-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.