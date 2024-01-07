Kings vs. Pelicans January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings (17-11) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSNO.
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, BSNO
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averages 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- De'Aaron Fox puts up 29.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.
- Malik Monk averages 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 41.2% from downtown with 2.6 made treys per contest.
- Keegan Murray posts 16.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kevin Huerter averages 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 2.0 made treys per game.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram is averaging 23.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He's also draining 50.7% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 14.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He's making 58.0% of his shots from the floor.
- The Pelicans are getting 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Zion Williamson this year.
- The Pelicans are receiving 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Herbert Jones this year.
- CJ McCollum gives the Pelicans 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while averaging 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Kings vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Pelicans
|117.5
|Points Avg.
|115.7
|117.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|36.6%
