The Sacramento Kings (17-11) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSNO.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, BSNO

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averages 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

De'Aaron Fox puts up 29.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Malik Monk averages 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 41.2% from downtown with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Keegan Murray posts 16.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter averages 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 2.0 made treys per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram is averaging 23.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He's also draining 50.7% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 14.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He's making 58.0% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans are getting 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Zion Williamson this year.

The Pelicans are receiving 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Herbert Jones this year.

CJ McCollum gives the Pelicans 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while averaging 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kings vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Kings Pelicans 117.5 Points Avg. 115.7 117.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 47.2% Field Goal % 48.2% 36.8% Three Point % 36.6%

