The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to build on a five-game road win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (21-13) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO

NBCS-CA and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 116 - Pelicans 115

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 2.5)

Pelicans (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.6)

Kings (-0.6) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.5

The Pelicans (20-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.9% of the time, 2.7% more often than the Kings (18-16-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Sacramento (9-12) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.9%) than New Orleans (8-5) does as the underdog (61.5%).

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 52.9% of the time this season (18 out of 34), which is more often than New Orleans' games have (17 out of 36).

The Kings have a .615 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (16-10) this season while the Pelicans have a .588 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-7).

Kings Performance Insights

With 118.3 points per game on offense, the Kings are eighth in the NBA. On defense, they cede 117.5 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Sacramento is averaging 43.9 rebounds per game (13th-ranked in league). It is allowing 43.1 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).

The Kings have been piling up assists in 2023-24, ranking fifth-best in the NBA with 28.8 assists per game.

Sacramento is committing 12.9 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (16th-ranked).

The Kings are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 15.3 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown.

