The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) travel to face the Sacramento Kings (21-13) after victories in five road games in a row. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Pelicans matchup.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO

NBCS-CA and BSNO Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Kings average 118.3 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 117.5 per outing (22nd in the NBA). They have a +25 scoring differential overall.

The Pelicans have a +121 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 115.3 points per game, 15th in the league, and are giving up 111.9 per outing to rank 10th in the NBA.

The teams average 233.6 points per game combined, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up a combined 229.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than this contest's total.

Sacramento has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

New Orleans has covered 20 times in 36 matchups with a spread this year.

Kings and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +1800 - Pelicans +6600 +2200 -

